Caplan Eye Clinic Opens Office-Based Cataract Surgery Suite

METAIRIE, La. — Caplan Eye Clinic will celebrate the grand opening of its office-based cataract surgery suite at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 3409 N Hullen Street.

“We are proud to have the distinction of providing the only office-based cataract eye surgery suite in Louisiana,” said Dr. Daniel Caplan in a press release announcing the event. “With our highly trained, compassionate staff, and the latest in high tech eye equipment, we provide the highest-quality care from start to finish.”

Caplan said the clinic offers “significant cost savings, no IV anesthesia, no fasting, no need for medical clearance prior to surgery and a same-day post op exam, which eliminates the need to return the following day.”

The clinic is led by Dr. Brendon Sumich, a cataract and laser eye surgeon.

“Our office-based cataract eye surgery suite eliminates the hassles of having surgery at an outpatient center,” said Sumich. “Our patients will find the experience more comfortable and convenient, with cutting edge technology and the highest safety standards.”

The new clinic features a VIP waiting room with refreshments and phone chargers.

Caplan has offices in Metairie, Mandeville and Gretna.