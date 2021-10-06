Capital One Welcomes Carlos Herrera to Southeast Louisiana Team

NEW ORLEANS — Capital One welcomes middle market banker Carlos Herrera to its southeast Louisiana team. Herrera brings 25 years of commercial banking experience to Capital One’s regional commercial bank focusing on middle market businesses located throughout Southeast Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. As senior relationship manager, Herrera will manage and oversee Capital One’s maritime client base, which supports activities in the Mississippi River delta and Gulf of Mexico. He will also concentrate on new business development of general industrial businesses, food and beverage, regional grocery retailers, and auto dealerships.

As a trusted advisor to CEOs and CFOs, Herrera is committed to growing businesses through treasury management innovation and various financing solutions.