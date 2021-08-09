Cantrell to Participate in BE NOLA’s Aug. 21 ‘Black Is Brilliant’ Summit

NEW ORLEANS- Local nonprofit Black Education for New Orleans (BE NOLA) will host its virtual “Black Is Brilliant” summit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. There will be an in-person kickoff event at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 featuring a happy hour and outdoor screening of the film In Our Mothers’ Gardens at the New Orleans African American Museum in Treme. On Saturday at the same location, there will be a private summit viewing party for 50 Black educators that “addresses the state of their work, wellness, and celebration of brilliance in our communities,” said organizers in a press release.

The lineup of speakers and artists includes New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Dr. Jessica Clemons, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Dr. Rashida Govan, HaSizzle, The Black School and countless others. Black educators and the general public can attend the event virtually on BE NOLA’s community app or in person at several Black-owned spaces across the city: BabyBangz, HeadQuarters, We Dat’s Chicken and Shrimp, Second Vine Wine, Studio Be, NOAAM, CupCake Fairies and Three Palms Bar and Grill.

The goal of the summit is to provide resources and support to Black educators and visionaries in New Orleans. Organizers say it will also provide an opportunity for the general public to learn, engage and advocate alongside BE NOLA.

“Quality Black Educators who are supported to do their best work are the difference makers for New Orleans’ Black children,” said Stevona Elem-Rogers, BE NOLA’s director of programming partnerships, in a press release. “By exploring the state of Black education and our community from a strengths-based lens, we will build on existing bright spots to articulate the next paradigm shift in education and lifestyle.”

Event sponsors include Ochsner Health, Boeing, Entergy, Cox, Nuestra Voz/Our Voice, Acceleraise Corporation, Carver Darden and Education Leaders of Color.

“We are honored to be a sponsor to this important event to support Black educators,” said Deborah Grimes, Ochsner’s chief diversity officer. “This year’s summit will provide a new perspective and ideas and further Ochsner’s goals of promoting equity and wellness within our New Orleans community while bringing focused attention to diversity and inclusion matters.”

Visit blackisbrilliantsummit.org to register.