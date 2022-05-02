Cantrell Pledges $100K for Web3 Competition

Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks on March 23 at Gallier Hall during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week. (Photo courtesy of the Idea Village)

NEW ORLEANS – City of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced a $100,000 contest at last month’s New Orleans Entrepreneur Week. Known as “The Mayor’s Web3 Challenge,” the pledge is a partnership between the City and nonprofit accelerator The Idea Village, annual producer of NOEW. The contest is intended to produce the best local ideas for utilizing Web3 technology.

The competition will ask the city’s creative community to build “on-ramps” for artists and infrastructure for culture, community and creativity using the new technologies enabled by Web3, the next wave of the internet enabled by blockchain technology, and to create new pathways to tap into the Web3 movement. The winner of the Web3 challenge will receive $100,000 in non-dilutive seed investment from the Idea Village, which is funded by the City.

“Web3 technology allows professionals and community organizers to more efficiently monetize and retain the value of their work,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a press release. “Because we’re known around the world for our creativity and community building, Web3 and the new era of the internet present a huge opportunity for New Orleans, our world-renowned culture bearers and our cultural economy” she said.

