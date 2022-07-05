Cantrell, Morial, Other Notables Honored at CROWN Awards

L to R: San Francisco Mayor London Breed and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell pose for a photo at the July 5 Crown Awards event at the Westin New Orleans. (Photo: Soul Brother)

NEW ORLEANS — Personal care brand Dove presented the first in-person CROWN Awards, hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist/activist Tashara Parker, on July 3 at the Westin New Orleans hotel. The event honored those who have made contributions to culture, community, entrepreneurship, entertainment and the advancement of Black beauty.

July 3 has been designated National CROWN Day to commemorate the inaugural signing of the first “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair” legislation — known as the CROWN Act — in California in 2019. Since 2018, Dove along with the CROWN Coalition have championed ta movement that’s resulted in 17 states officially enacting the CROWN Act legislation into law. On June 21, Gov. John Bel Edwards made Louisiana the latest state to do so.

“Hair discrimination is racial discrimination, and discrimination is not a Louisiana value,” he tweeted that day. “Rep. [Candace] Newell’s CROWN Act will protect Louisianans from discrimination based on a person’s natural, protective or cultural hairstyle. It is with great pride that I signed it into law.”

“I am so proud of this year’s “CROWN Awards,” said Esi Eggleston Bracey, president of Unilever USA, which owns Dove. “We started this work in 2018. The CROWN Act has now passed in 17 states, 43 municipalities and the U.S. Virgin Islands – our first U.S. territory. We did not do this work alone. We created the CROWN Awards to celebrate and reflect on the best in our community with the hope of inspiring and motivating the next generation to come, and with this year’s awards we did just that.”

The 2022 “CROWN Award” Honorees are:

2022 Award in Entrepreneurship: Issa Rae, producer, writer, director, actor and entrepreneur

2022 CROWN Award in Entertainment-Comedy: Kym Whitley

2022 CROWN Award in Entertainment-Television: Cast of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas”

∗ Novi Brown

∗ Ebony Obsidian

∗ Crystal Reneé Hayslett

∗ K.J. Smith

∗ Mignon Von

∗ Novi Brown ∗ Ebony Obsidian ∗ Crystal Reneé Hayslett ∗ K.J. Smith ∗ Mignon Von 2022 Young CROWN Award: Karma Bridges, actor and entrepreneur, “Karma’s World”

2022 Young CROWN Award: Alaya High, rapper and actress, “That Girl Lay Lay” – Nickelodeon

2022 CROWN Award in Entertainment-Music: Mickey Guyton, country music starlet

2022 CROWN Living Legends Award: American Civil Rights Activist who led desegregation efforts

∗ Ruby Bridges-Hall

∗ Tessie Prevost-Williams

∗ Gail Etienne

∗ Leona Tate



2022 CROWN Award in Government: The Honorable LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans Mayor

2022 CROWN Award for Champions: The Honorable Marc Morial, President, National Urban League

2022 CROWN President’s Award: Tabitha Brown, actor and entrepreneur