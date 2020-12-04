Cantrell Breaks Ground on $6M Maintenance Facility

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined other officials this week to break ground on a new $6 million Equipment Maintenance Division facility.

“This new $6 million facility, located in District D, represents a huge win for the City and has been a long time coming. It underscores our commitment not only to improving our infrastructure, but also maintaining it, which is the most effective use of our taxpayer dollars. We are showing the same commitment to buildings as we are our roadwork improvement projects, which we are seeing across every City Council district of the city,” said Cantrell.

The year-long construction project will create a new, 11,867 square-foot central maintenance facility to replace the old facility that was damaged by Hurricane Katrina back in 2005. The facility will provide space for the City to be able to maintain and repair its vehicle fleet. The project will cost $6 million, and all but $600,000 of it is FEMA-funded; the rest came from City bonds.

The building also includes 4,906 square feet of office space that includes locker rooms, office space, restroom facilities, breakroom and conference room space.

“Site improvements at the facility include parking areas, storm water management drainage, fencing, and lighting. The facility will also have an emergency generator to allow continued operations during major weather events,” said Vincent A. Smith, director, Capital Projects Administration.

The project team features architect Linfield, Hunter & Junius, Inc.; contractor, Smith Construction Co.; and Capital Projects Administration Project Manager Jerry Harris.