Cantrell Announces Start of ‘Mow to Own’ Program

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell, working in coordination with the Department of Code Enforcement and the Bureau of Treasury, announced the start of the City’s Mow to Own Program, which will offer residents who own property next to a blighted lot the opportunity to take care of and eventually buy the neighboring property.

“I was proud of my role to pass the ordinance for this program as a City Councilmember, and to help get this program off the ground as Mayor. This is another tool to fight blight and build transferable wealth for residents in their neighborhood. Further, this program is a win-win for the City of New Orleans because it helps remove eyesore properties that reduce residents’ quality of life as well as reducing the resources the City needs to maintain blighted lots,” said Cantrell.

The price of the adjudicated lot will be the assessed value minus $875, which represents the cost of maintaining the vacant lot for one year. A $650 deposit will be required with submission of the purchase agreement after approval of the application.

Learn more at the Mow to Own website.