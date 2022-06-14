Canizaro Donates $5M for Catholic Studies Center at Loyola

NEW ORLEANS — From Loyola University New Orleans:

Joseph C. Canizaro has committed a gift of $5 million to Loyola University New Orleans to establish and fund the new Canizaro Center for Catholic Studies at Loyola. Canizaro has been a Loyola supporter and a leading Catholic philanthropist in the Gulf South for decades. The Canizaro Center for Catholic Studies is designed to position Loyola as a leader in Catholic studies in the United States and on an international level. An endowed fund will support the hiring of new faculty and staff, grow resources for students (such as retreats, international service pilgrimages, and high school student faith development programs), educate K-12 Catholic elementary teachers, and provide scholarships for Loyola students to study abroad in Rome.

Fr. Nathan O’Halloran, who joined Loyola in 2020, will serve as the first center director. Since arriving at Loyola, O’Halloran has organized speakers, retreats, conference and travel opportunities, a pilgrimage to Mexico City this summer, and new plans for a Loyola Catholic Studies program in Rome.