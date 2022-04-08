Cancer Research Conference Convenes in New Orleans

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) will host its Annual Meeting at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center April 8-13, marking the largest gathering of cancer researchers in the world and the largest meeting New Orleans has hosted since the start of the pandemic.

Approximately 14,000 scientists, clinicians, survivors, patients, and advocates from 73 countries and nearly 500 exhibitors will convene to discuss and share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine, bringing an estimated $16 million in economic impact to the city.

Roughly 300 attendees will participate in the AACR Runners for Research 5K Run/Walk on April 9 at 7:30 am, at Canal Place. AACR Ambassador, Louisiana native, and Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden will kick off the event and motivate the runners with the story of his cancer journey.

Press conferences highlighting exciting progress in cancer immunotherapy, cancer disparities, the intersection of COVID-19 and cancer, and more will be held every morning from Sunday, April 10-Tuesday, April 12.

If interested, there will be media credentials available and a media room in the Convention Center. The AACR is requiring all attendees, including press, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.