Canal Place Welcomes New Luxury Retailer

Photo courtesy of Golden Goose

NEW ORLEAN – O’Connor Capital Partners has announced that international luxury fashion retailer Golden Goose is opening a store before the end of the year at Canal Place. Golden Goose, an Italian-based luxury fashion line known for its sneakers, will join Saks Fifth Avenue, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, MCM, Tiffany & Co., lululemon athletica and Anne Fontaine.

Golden Goose was created by husband-and-wife designers Alessandro Gallo and Francesca Rinaldo in 2007 in Venice. Made from Italian leather, the intentionally worn-in kicks are popular with many celebs. A pair can cost more than $500.

“The addition of Golden Goose continues O’ Connor Capital Partners’ focus on offering the luxury retailers the market desires,” said Mark Gianquitti, Canal Place general manager in a press release. “We are confident that this commitment will yield additional retailers in 2022 and beyond.”

The store will carry footwear alongside men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories. Customers will be able to order custom sneakers. The store’s design will be inspired by the brand’s Venetian Headquarters and Italian heritage. Unique Venetian wrapping paper will cover the long walls, while the herringbone floor will be made of recovered Italian wood.