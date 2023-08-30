Canal Place Welcomes Indigo Boutique

Victoria Giglio (photo courtesy of Indigo Boutique)

NEW ORLEANS — Indigo Boutique is now open at Canal Place. The shop offers a variety of women’s clothing and provides personal styling services.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new clothing boutique to Canal Place,” said Mark Gianquitti, the mall’s general manager, in a press release. “It’s a testament to the enduring strength we’ve enjoyed with a prime location and premier stores that customers want to see in our center.”

Canal Place has offered high-end, designer brands since 1984. It will be the third location for Indigo Boutique, which is based in Houma, Louisiana.

“Canal Place has been a place that I have shopped since I was little,” said owner Victoria Giglio, who also operates a location in Metairie. “To think that Indigo Boutique is now right there next to stores like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Saks Fifth Avenue and other big designer names is amazing.”

Coming soon to Canal Place: the Brasa South American Steakhouse from Edgar Caro and Antonio Mata.

Owned by O’Connor Capital Partners, the building is also home to the Westin Canal Place and the Prytania movie theater. Anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue, the shopping center includes Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, MCM, Golden Goose Tiffany & Co, Brooks Brothers, lululemon, athletica and Anthropologie.