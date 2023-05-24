Camp Margaritaville Breaux Bridge Celebrates Grand Opening

Image courtesy of Camp Margaritaville (Tegan Kopilenko)

HENDERSON, La. (press release) — Northgate Resorts, an operator of camping resorts, and Margaritaville, the global lifestyle brand, announce the opening of Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge today in Henderson, La. Camp Margaritaville Breaux Bridge offers RV sites and cabins, as well as on-site bars and restaurants, a brand-new water zone, dog park, playground and other amenities.

The destination was previously Cajun Palms, a RV camp-resort popular among residents across Louisiana. The Camp Margaritaville concept brings new food and beverage concepts, programming, and island-inspired premium cabins.

“We are thrilled to be introducing the Camp Margaritaville brand to this dynamic Louisiana location” said Amanda Stelly, general manager of Camp Margaritaville Breaux Bridge. “We’re known for warm hospitality and plentiful events and activities and adding the fun and flair of the Margaritaville brand brings new energy and excitement.”

Camp Margaritaville will offer premium RV sites including covered sites and buddy sites, allowing caravanners to set up adjacent to one another. Also available are cottages that sleep 4-6 and the Jimmy Buffett Suite, which sleeps up to 12 and offers a BBQ and in-room Margaritaville Frozen Concoction Maker. The Sunset Suite also offers accommodations up to 12.

Two restaurants, the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill and the poolside Feeding Frenzy will keep guests’ energy up with fan favorite snacks and entrees, while the Lah De Dah swim-up bar and the License to Chill Bar will quench guests’ thirst.

Camp Margaritaville Breaux Bridge is open year-round, with the pools open daily from April 1 – October 31.