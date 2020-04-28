Camellia to Host Virtual Fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS – From Camellia Brand:

The community is invited to come together to share a comforting meal of red beans and rice, help frontline workers

WHAT: A virtual community red beans and rice dinner, fundraiser for Feed the Front Line NOLA and entertainment for those of all ages

WHO: Camellia Brand, in partnership with the Krewe of Red Beans

WHEN: 5 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020

WHERE: The public can join via this Facebook Event.

WHY: Cooking a large batch of red beans and rice is a beloved ritual and tradition in New Orleans. We see firsthand how food brings comfort in uncertain and challenging times, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This virtual event will bring the community together while staying physically apart to gather in an act of solidarity, embracing the tradition of creating the ultimate Louisiana comfort food.