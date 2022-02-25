Camellia Brand Launches Bean Krewe Subscription Box

Image courtesy of Camellia Brand.

NEW ORLEANS — From Camellia Brand:

Camellia Brand has announced the launch of the Camellia Bean Krewe subscription box: a quarterly, automatic shipment of curated items.

“Here in Louisiana, we are proud of our historic culinary dishes, many of which incorporate Camellia staples such as red or white beans,” said Vince Hayward, fourth-generation owner and CEO of Camellia’s parent company, L. H. Hayward & Company. “We launched the Camellia Bean Krewe to bring high-quality, authentic Louisiana ingredients right to your door, and ultimately, your dinner table.”

Camellia was founded in New Orleans nearly 100 years ago, making it the oldest dried bean company in America. To honor its history, the subscription box was aptly named the Camellia Bean Krewe – a tasteful tribute to “krewes,” or social groups that promote unity and friendship throughout Carnival season in the region

The contents of each subscription box will be kept a surprise until they arrive, but subscribers can anticipate a wide variety of curated items each month including, but not limited to:

Classic and rare heirloom beans

New products not yet available to the public

Products from sister-company Dagostino Pasta Company and other local, New Orleans artisans

Exclusive recipes, deals and discounts

A few lagniappe items or, a little something extra

The Camellia Bean Krewe will be delivered to subscribers on a quarterly basis. Seasonal boxes cost $39.95 each plus shipping. To subscribe to The Camellia Bean Krewe or to learn more, visit camelliabrand.com or follow @CamelliaBeans.