Camelback Ventures Welcomes Second Fellowship Cohort

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Two times a charm. Today, national accelerator Camelback Ventures welcomes its second cohort of 2022 education and conscious tech innovators as part of its rigorous fellowship supporting entrepreneurs of color and women leading social impact ventures. This is the first time in the organization’s history to offer two fellowship opportunities in one calendar year. These 12 founders representing 12 ventures are tackling pressing issues including equitable access to quality education, mental & emotional health services, criminal justice reform, workforce development, and diversifying the print & digital media landscape.

The Camelback Fellowship will run from August 8-November 18, 2022. A ‘Welcome Week’ is slated from August 8-12, 2022 in Colorado with a culminating event scheduled from November 14-18, 2022 in New Orleans, LA.

“Camelback Ventures exists because it’s a reflection of my personal entrepreneurial journey. It took me three venture ideations (two of which failed) and experiencing the frustrating hurdles so many BIPOC founders face in trying to secure capital to recognize a clear need for accelerators like Camelback”, said Aaron T. Walker, Camelback Ventures CEO and Founder. “We receive hundreds of applications for each of our fellowship cycles and it’s difficult to turn promising entrepreneurs away. I am proud to finally see our fellowship grow to include two cohorts. This new group of entrepreneurs joining our #CamelbackFam marks a historic turning point at Camelback.”

The Camelback Fellowship identifies social impact leaders with promising ideas, and assists them to enact change within their communities through initiatives that provide an intentional blend of coaching, capital, connections, community, and curriculum. Fellows receive $40,000 in funding from CBV to support their ventures and join the #CamelbackFam – a network of 100+ entrepreneurs and counting.

“This application and selection process was particularly rewarding because of the degree of relationship and authenticity our team has built with candidates. It’s our belief that has returned an extremely qualified class of Fellows that will continue Camelback’s legacy of supporting the most innovative entrepreneurs of color, women, and non-binary founders,” said Caroline Lutkewitte, Camelback Ventures Search & Align Manager.

Since its inception, CBV has provided more than $5-million of funding to emerging entrepreneurs across the country. The 2022 Camelback Fellowship is supported by the generous support of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Kenan Charitable Trust, Margulf Foundation, and Walton Family Foundation. CBV’s next fellowship application window will open in August of 2022.