Camelback Ventures Welcomes 11th Cohort of Fellows

NEW ORLEANS — On June 27, national accelerator Camelback Ventures announced its 11th cohort of education and conscious tech fellows who are leading social impact ventures across the United States. These 10 founders represent 10 organizations focused on career readiness, transparency in government spending, pathways from incarceration to higher education, criminal justice reform, and racial justice in schools.

“The story is you just woke up and you had this great idea and everything worked out,” said Aaron T. Walker, Camelback Ventures CEO and founder. “That’s often not the case, particularly in entrepreneurship. Camelback is the organization I wish had existed when I started my first two companies. I am proud of the more than $10 million in investments we’ve made so far to support BIPOC, women, and nonbinary founders across the country. They are building innovative social impact solutions to help uplift marginalized communities.”

The Camelback Fellowship will run from Aug. 9 through Nov. 17 in New Orleans and Colorado.

Here’s the full list of new Camelback Fellows:

Education Fellows

Aiyeshia Hudson-Wong, founder of Liberation Journeys (Chicago, IL)

Jimmeka Anderson, founder of Black Girls Film Camp (Charlotte, NC)

Patrick Rodriguez, founder of Georgia Coalition for Higher Education In Prison (Atlanta, GA)

Peter Watts, founder of Teacher Village (Los Angeles, CA)

Terrance Lewis, founder of The Liberation Foundation (Philadelphia, PA)

Conscious Tech Fellows

Alexandra Ruiz-Olivo founder of Poder Capital (New York, NY)

Alicia Williams, co-founder of Abloom (Houston, TX)

Celena Green, founder of ProsperWorks, Inc. (Tulsa, OK)

Issel Masses, founder of Contratos En Ley of Sembrando Sentido (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Kathryn Breisch founder of GoPursue (Washington, DC)