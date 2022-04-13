Camelback Ventures Now Accepting Fellowship Applications

NEW ORLEANS — Nonprofit business accelerator Camelback Ventures announced the opening of its second application window for the 2022 Camelback Fellowship supporting BIPOC, women and non-binary entrepreneurs. All fellows will receive $40,000 in capital, executive coaching, and rigorous curriculum delivered through in-person and virtual experiences over three months. The fellowship will run from August to November. The fellowship application window will remain open until April 25 at 10 p.m. CT. Successful candidates will be notified by June 27 and the official announcement will be posted at www.camelbackventures.org.

“Camelback was born out of a desire to create a space and platform for founders of color in the social entrepreneurial world and today that need still exists,” said Camelback Ventures CEO and founder Aaron T. Walker. “As a national accelerator, we’re doing all we can to support innovative founders across the country who are driving positive change in the undervalued communities they serve. At the end of the day, no movement is ever successful if the people most affected aren’t leading it.”

The Camelback Fellowship identifies social impact leaders with promising ideas and assists them to enact change within their communities through initiatives that provide an intentional blend of coaching, capital, connections, community and curriculum. CBV currently hosts a total of two fellowship cycles per year. Since its inception in 2015, CBV has provided more than $10 million in funding to 103 entrepreneurs (and counting) that increase access to opportunity in undervalued communities across the United States.

The fellowship is open to applicants who meet the following criteria:

Early-stage entrepreneurs of color, women, and non-binary founders. This includes but is not limited to entrepreneurs identifying as Black, Latinx, East Asian, South Asian, Southeast Asian, Native and/or Indigenous.

Based in the U.S.A.

Founders leading ventures in either education and conscious tech. CBV’s mission is to create great schools and livable communities for all, and we believe these focus areas paired with the efficiency and effectiveness of entrepreneurship will help us get there within one generation.

For more information on the program and how to apply, visit www.camelbackventures.org/apply.