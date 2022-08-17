Camelback Ventures Now Accepting Applications

NEW ORLEANS — Camelback Ventures announced the opening of its application for the 2023 Camelback Fellowship supporting BIPOC, women, and non-binary entrepreneurs across the country who are driving social innovations in the education and conscious tech industries. All fellows will receive $40,000 in capital, executive coaching and curriculum delivered through in-person and virtual experiences over 15 weeks. The fellowship will run from January to May 2023. The Camelback Fellowship application window will remain open until Sept. 7 at 10 p.m. central time. For more information on the program and how to apply, visit: www.camelbackventures.org/apply.

“Camelback is my favorite family in this space. My experience with the fellowship was my launching pad. They were my first investor. They gave me the first notion of validity to say, ‘Hey there’s something here.’ So I am permanently indebted to Camelback and all I try to do is pay it forward,” said Sage Salvo, founder of WordsLiive and 2017 Camelback Fellow.