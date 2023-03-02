Camelback Ventures Fellowship Application Now Open

NEW ORLEANS — Camelback Ventures has announced the opening of its application for the 2023 Camelback Fellowship supporting BIPOC, women and non-binary entrepreneurs nationwide who are driving social innovations in the education and conscious tech industries. All Fellows will receive $40,000 in capital, executive coaching and rigorous curriculum delivered through in-person and virtual experiences over 15 weeks. The Camelback Fellowship application window will remain open until 10 p.m. on March 20.

“Camelback was my first follower. They gave me credibility and confidence, and their support showed other ventures, accelerators and organizations how to follow me,” said Wa’il Ashshowwaf, founder of Reyets and 2022 Camelback Fellow.