Camelback Ventures Fellowship Accepting Applications for 2024 Program

NEW ORLEANS — Camelback Ventures has announced the opening of its application for the 2024 Camelback Fellowship supporting BIPOC, women and non-binary entrepreneurs across the country who are driving social innovations in the education and conscious tech sectors. All Fellows will receive $40,000 in capital, executive coaching and rigorous curriculum delivered through in-person and virtual experiences over 15 weeks. The Camelback Fellowship application window will remain open until 6 p.m. central time on Sept. 11. For more information on the program and how to apply, visit: www.camelbackventures.org/apply.

“Camelback has been such a respite for me on this journey,” said Angelica Jackson, co-founder of Phoenix International School of the Arts and 2022 Camelback fellow. “The team is genuinely invested and interested in the success of each fellow and venture. They rally behind you to provide you with every single resource and network that they have. And the fellows that they bring together are all eager to learn from one another, support one another and connect.”