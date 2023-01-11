Camelback Ventures Announces 2023 Fellows

NEW ORLEANS — On Jan. 10, national accelerator Camelback Ventures announced its first cohort of 2023 education and conscious tech innovators as part of a fellowship supporting undervalued entrepreneurs leading social impact ventures across the United States. The 10 founders are working equity, literacy, STEM education, mental wellness services, prenatal healthcare and financial literacy.

“What we have learned at Camelback Ventures over the years is that it’s not as complicated as it might sound to invest in undervalued entrepreneurs. We know that talent can show up in different ways: it doesn’t always have to look the same or sound the same. This is what makes the Camelback Fellowship so unique in its approach as we help to catalyze innovations in the education and conscious tech spaces,” said Aaron T. Walker, Camelback Ventures CEO and founder, in a press release.

The Camelback Fellowship will run from Jan. 31 through May 12. A ‘Welcome Week’ is slated to begin Jan. 21 in New Orleans.

Conscious Tech Fellows

Alan Hipólito, founder of The Suma Platform (Portland, OR)

Peter Njongwe, founder of Oben Health (Oakland, CA)

Priya Iyer founder of Our Roots (Oakland/Hayward, CA)

Veronica Berry, founder of TruDiary (Atlanta, GA)

Yolanda Barton, founder of RevereXR (Atlanta, GA)

Education Fellows

Alexa Simeone, founder of Lele Art Lab (Pompano Beach, FL)

Araba Maze, founder of Storybook Maze (Baltimore, MD)

Ijeoma Kola, founder of Cohort Sistas, Inc. (South Bend, IN)

Nicholas Okafor, founder of trubel&co (Palo Alto, CA)

Veronica Benavides, founder of The Language Preservation Project (Denver, CO)

The Camelback Fellowship identifies social impact leaders with promising ideas and assists them to enact change within their communities through initiatives that provide an intentional blend of coaching, capital, connections, community and curriculum. Fellows receive $40,000 in funding from CBV to support their ventures and become part of the #CamelbackFam, a network of 130-plus entrepreneurs and counting.

“We are excited to start a new year with a new class of fellows, especially after hearing their authentic storytelling through the application and interview process. It’s an honor to know we’ll continue to be a part of their stories through the Camelback Fellowship and beyond,” said Michaela Subido, Camelback Fellowship search and align associate.

Since its inception, CBV has invested more than $10 million into emerging entrepreneurs nationwide. The 2023 Camelback Fellowship is supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the McCance Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, the Kenan Charitable Trust, the Margulf Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation. CBV’s next fellowship application window will open in March.