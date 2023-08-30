Camden St. Romain Joins Property One

NEW ORLEANS — Camden St. Romain has joined the commercial real estate team at Property One. The Northshore native began his career in Houston before returning home.

“We are excited to welcome Camden to our team,” said Matt Taylor, the company’s president. “His energy, enthusiasm and deep understanding of real estate marketing make him a valuable asset. Camden’s unique blend of local knowledge and experience gained in Houston positions him perfectly to serve Property One’s retail and investment clients.”

“I’m thrilled to be back home and to be a part of the Property One family,” said St. Romain. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion for real estate to serve our clients and contribute to the company’s growth.”