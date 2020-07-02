Cam Jordan Calls Saints Fan for Cox ‘One Call a Day’ Campaign

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan (94) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New Orleans. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

NEW ORLEANS – Cox Communications’ “One Call a Day” campaign inspired a special video chat recently, when Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints called one of the team’s biggest fans.

A video of the call, posted to the Saints’ Facebook page, shows Cam Jordan catching Shannon Collins, who lives at St. Francis Villa, totally off guard. Decked out head-to-toe in black and gold, Collins talked with Jordan about how much the Saints mean to her and everyone in New Orleans: “Every time I see you, I’ll tell people, ‘I talked to him! I talked to him!’ You go get ’em!”

Cox created the One Call a Day campaign when states started issuing shelter-in-place recommendations in response to the COVID19 pandemic. It is airing a series of public service announcements encouraging people to fill the void isolation may create. In them, Cox volunteers initiate a series of surprise calls to isolated seniors in their communities and encourage others to do the same. This is part of a larger volunteer program at Cox.

Colleen Levy, Cox vice president of field marketing, said the company always has been focused on connecting people to the things and people they love most but wanted to raise awareness about people in their communities who may be feeling especially lonely while isolated.

“We know that now, more than ever, people need to know they are not alone,” Levy said. “It’s our business and our privilege to make those human connections.”

Cox also recognized that social distancing is keeping people from congregating to enjoy activities they love, like Saints football. Jordan was immediately on board with the One Call a Day campaign and was thrilled to talk with superfan Collins.

Collins, at the end of the call mentioned she had to hold back tears because she didn’t want to cry in front of Jordan. Collins and Jordan encouraged each other to stay safe and healthy.

“When we talk about the Who Dat Nation for the players, the fan base is really what makes it as special as it is,” said Jordan.





