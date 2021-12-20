Cam Jordan Buys Sneakers for YEP Participants

NEW ORLEANS — Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints bought shoes for 30 Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) participants at a Dec. 16 event at French Quarter shoe store Sneaker Politics (216 Chartres St.). Jordan couldn’t attend the event in person because of COVID protocols, but he checked in on the proceedings via Zoom.

YEP is a community-based organization that offers free mentoring, education, employment readiness and enrichment programs to young people, ages 7-24.

“We feel grateful to have someone like Cam Jordan in New Orleans,” said Jerome Jupiter, the nonprofit’s chief of operations. “He has shown his commitment to YEP and the young people we serve time and time again. It’s been a tough year for everyone, so we really appreciate Cam going out of his way to make the holidays a little brighter for our participants.”

Jordan followed up last week’s philanthropic endeavor by turning in one of his more impressive NFL games. During the Saints’ shutout of the Tom Brady-led Tampa Buccaneers, Jordan recorded two sacks, forced a fumble and became only the second player in NFL history to record more than 100 sacks in a black and gold uniform.

“It’s Christmas time and I want to show love,” said Jordan. “I feel like I haven’t seen you all in a long time because of COVID, and you know I’m a sneakerhead myself. I wanted to do a little something special.”