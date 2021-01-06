Calogero Joins Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver

NEW ORLEANS – Barrasso Usdin Kupperman Freeman & Sarver LLC has announced that Christine M. Calogero has become a member of the firm.

Calogero’s practice includes a range of civil litigation matters, including insurance coverage and bad faith, securities and financial industry litigation, commercial contract disputes, director and officer liability, and appellate litigation. She has written numerous trial and appellate court briefs, and her experience spans multiple federal courts, state appellate and trial courts, and arbitration tribunals. Chrissy also maintains an active pro bono practice, focusing on criminal and immigration-related matters in both state and federal trial and appellate courts.

Before joining the firm, Calogero served as a law clerk to Judge Stephen A. Higginson of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and as a law clerk to Judge Eldon E. Fallon of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Calogero received her Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, politics and economics summa cum laude from University of Pennsylvania.