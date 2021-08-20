Caleb Boulet Joins Williams Architects

NEW ORLEANS – Williams Architects has added Caleb Boulet to its design team.

Born and raised in Lafayette, Boulet earned both a Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. While attending school, he worked for multiple architecture firms in the Lafayette area. He discovered his passion for historic architecture while studying abroad in Florence, Italy.

Shortly after graduating, he moved to New Orleans and immediately fell in love with the dynamics of the city – creating a strong desire to help revitalize, restore and adapt the historic architecture.