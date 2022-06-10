Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn Now in Sam’s Clubs Statewide

Mike Coates

BATON ROUGE – 15-ounce bags of King Cake flavored popcorn from Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn are now available at all 14 Sam’s Club stores in Louisiana.

“We are so excited to showcase our Cajun-born and inspired brand among national brands and retailers,” says Mike Coates, the company’s founder and CEO. “With the launch of our Sam’s Club partnership, we can continue spreading the joy of the South, and the flavor of Louisiana.”

Cajun Pop is a gourmet popcorn brand created by Coates in 2019. Flavors include Boiled Crawfish, New Orleans Beignet, Kickin Caramel and King Cake. The company’s products are available at Walmart, Rouses and Associated Grocers. The snack is available in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Minnesota, Colorado and New Mexico. All products are also available to order online directly through Cajun Pop’s website or on Amazon.

To learn more, visit www.cajun-pop.com.