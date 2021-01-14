Café Reconcile to Host Jan. 25 Open House

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Café Reconcile will host an open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, January 25. Young adults, ages 16-24, are invited to learn about Reconcile’s free job training program.

Open House participation is limited in accordance with the City of New Orleans Phase I guidelines and safety protocols will be followed. Participation is limited and appointments are required. Appointments may be made by email at grow@cafereconcile.org or by calling (5040 934-1640.

Café Reconcile’s paid job training program aims to “equip young people with the tools they need to achieve their potential.”

“Reconcile is a safe space where young people find the skills, support, encouragement and confidence they need to pursue their ambitions,” says Gerald Duhon, the nonprofit’s executive director. “Our Interns gain valuable skills that are highly sought in a variety of industries. In addition to the hospitality sector, we collaborate with and connect young people to industries where they can apply what they’ve learned and experience success.”

Learn more at www.cafereconcile.org.