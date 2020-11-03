Café Reconcile to Deliver 1,000 Free Meals to Polling Places

NEW ORLEANS – Café Reconcile will be closed for dine-in and takeout services on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, to ensure interns and staff can cast their votes. However, while the café will be closed, a volunteer team of Reconcile staff and alumni, who have already voted, will spend the day distributing a total of 1,000 free meals and bottled water at nine New Orleans polling locations as voters participate in local and national elections.

The distribution of meals will begin at 11 a.m. at the Dryades YMCA and seven other polling places until approximately 1 p.m.

“Many voters have to work more than one job to make ends meet and support their families. They may not vote for fear of not making their shift on time,” said Gerald Duhon, executive director of Reconcile New Orleans. “That shouldn’t be the case. Voting is an important part of our democracy and one that should be easy to access. By closing our doors on Election Day, Reconcile wants show our community that we believe voting matters.”

As a workforce development organization that makes professional development a priority, Reconcile has made it a point to understand how race, the workforce, and elections impact the community.

“Long lines are anticipated, and many voters will use their lunch hour to cast their votes,” added Duhon. “Reconcile’s volunteer team of staff and alumni want to support those who are participating in the voting process in a way that is true to the Café Reconcile mission – providing a free jambalaya lunch and water.” A total of 1,000 free meals and bottled water will be distributed.

Café Reconcile will reopen for dine-in and take-out service from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Visit www.cafereconcile.org for Café Reconcile’s daily menu and to learn about holiday catering.