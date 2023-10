Café Justine to Debut Oct. 21

NEW ORLEANS — Chartres Street brasserie Justine will introduce Café Justine on Oct. 21. The sidewalk bar will serve beer, wine and cocktails from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Open since 2019, Justine is a 200-seat restaurant run by husband-and-wife team Justin and Mia Devillier, who also operate La Petite Grocery on Magazine Street. Devillier is a 2016 James Beard Award winner.