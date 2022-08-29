Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room Opening at Harrah’s

Rendering provided by Caesars Entertainment

NEW ORLEANS — Harrah’s New Orleans will celebrate the official opening of its new Caesars Sportsbook and World Series of Poker Room on Friday, Sept. 2. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting and a ceremonial first bet with appearances by New Orleans Saints legends Archie Manning and Rickey Jackson.

The 5,700-square-foot sportsbook features four betting windows, 12 self-service betting kiosks, a 147-foot video screen with a high-powered audio system, a multi-display “fan cave” with a private viewing experience for up to 10 people, and a massive bar. The World Series of Poker Room will be a 5,000-square-foot space boasting 20 poker tables and complimentary tableside beverages.

The unveiling of these two amenities will provide guests with a preview of what is to come as Harrah’s New Orleans transforms into Caesars New Orleans.