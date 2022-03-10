Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Classic Announces $1M Fundraising Goal

Gayle Benson (front and center) joined local officials to announce the Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Classic's 20 selected nonprofits. (Image courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Classic)

NEW ORLEANS – From Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Classic:

With the 44th annual Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Classic a little more than one month away, race officials joined by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and Caesars Sportsbook representatives announced an unprecedented goal of raising $1 million for local nonprofits at this year’s momentous return of the 10k race. The Crescent City Classic will return to in-person on Saturday, April 16 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

“It brings me great joy that we have been able to partner with the wonderful staff at the Crescent City Classic,” said Mrs. Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. “It also makes me happy to report that the future of the race will no longer ever be in doubt. For 40-plus years, this race has combined world-class competition, amateur participation and great fun for all participants. The Crescent City Classic attracts runners from around the world, showing off our wonderful city along its 10k route. We welcome all participants who will attend this race.”

The “Run for It!” program also announced the long list of local nonprofits it is supporting and partnering with for this year’s Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Classic, the Gulf South’s oldest and largest road race. The participating nonprofits are:

Ochsner Hospital for Children

Ochsner Heart & Vascular Institute

Team Gleason

Covenant House

Kelly Gibson Foundation

Giving Hope

Youth Run NOLA

Animal Rescue of New Orleans (ARNO)

Boys Hope Girls Hope

Community Center of St. Bernard

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Kingsley House

Bastion Community of Resilience

New Orleans Musicians’ Clinic

Split Second Foundation

No Days Offline

Morris Jeff Community School

CASA Jefferson

Junior League of New Orleans

Girls on the Run

“I’m excited to welcome back one of New Orleans’ oldest and largest charity runs, the Crescent City Classic, on April 16,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “I would like to thank the new title sponsor, Caesars Sportsbook, and the 20 charities that are taking part in this important annual tradition to help with this year’s goal to raise $1 million for our local communities. I’d also like to thank Gayle Benson for helping make this event a reality and for her tireless efforts to benefit not only our culture and community but the health of our citizens as whole.”

Officials representing the 20 New Orleans-area nonprofits were on hand at a special press conference today at Harrah’s New Orleans to announce the ambitious goal. The event in the Caesars Rewards Legacy Club inside the Caesars Superdome celebrated the unique “Run for It!” program’s milestone of raising more than $5 million to support more than 27 nonprofits since the program was first conceived by CCC officials Ricky Thomas and Eric Stuart eight years ago.

“The state of Louisiana and the New Orleans community are part of the Caesars family,” said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “Caesars Sportsbook is honored to be the title sponsor of The Crescent City Classic and we look forward to achieving the inspiring goal of raising $1 million for local nonprofits when the 10k race returns to in-person in April.”

As part of the “Run for It!” program, the Crescent City Classic provides charity race bibs/numbers and donates incentives to each participating nonprofit. The nonprofit partners then recruit and organize teams of runners and walkers who commit to raising a minimum of $200 for their charity by race day. Official charity runners receive various perks and incentives as part of the “Run for It!” program including a commemorative t-shirt only available to charity runners, prime starting position in the charity corral, and a personal online fundraising page.

“The New Orleans community never ceases to amaze us with their generosity when it comes to charitable giving and supporting those in need throughout the area,” said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart. “All we can hope is to continue to outdo ourselves year after year.”

The Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Classic 10k road race, annually attracts almost 30,000 runners and walkers. This year, for its 44th running, the Classic will return to an in-person race on its traditional route beginning at the Caesars Superdome and ending at New Orleans City Park. The 6.2-mile challenge is available to runners nationwide to run any course of their choice. Registration is open now at http://www.ccc10k.com.

For more information on the Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Classic “Run For It!” program, visit http://www.ccc10k.com/charity-and-fundraising.