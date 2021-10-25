Caesars Sportsbook App Now Live in Louisiana

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — From Caesars Entertainment Inc.:

Legalized sports betting is on its way to Louisiana and Caesars Entertainment has announced its Caesars Sportsbook app is officially available for download by eligible sports fans in the state.

“Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast region are a special part of the Caesars family. We couldn’t be more excited to build on our longstanding commitments in the state with the launch of legal sports betting,” said Eric Hession, co-president of Caesars Digital. “We know how passionate Bayou State sports fans are about their teams and we’re confident our brand-new Caesars Sportsbook app and the exciting offers we have for launch can offer them a sports experience that can’t be matched.”

The Caesars Sportsbook app links mobile sports betting with a loyalty program. In addition to mobile sports wagering, sports bettors in Louisiana can soon bet in person at Caesars properties Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City. Each casino will soon take in person bets at temporary retail locations inside their properties, before the unveiling of their new Caesars Sportsbooks, pending regulatory approval in the state. In the fall of 2022, Isle of Capri Lake Charles will be renovated into Horseshoe Lake Charles and reopen with an additional Caesars Sportsbook location.

Caesars’ investment in Louisiana includes the recent 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership with the New Orleans Saints to rebrand New Orleans’ iconic downtown stadium as the Caesars Superdome. Caesars Sportsbook is also the official sportsbook partner of LSU Athletics, the official casino sponsor and an official sports betting partner of the NFL, and has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams.