CAC, Krewe of Red Beans Extend House Floats Exhibition and Auction

NEW ORLEANS – The Contemporary Arts Center and the Krewe of Red Beans announced an extension of their pop-up house float art exhibition and auction through Sunday, April 11. Art from select house floats are on view at the CAC, an are available for bidding online. Proceeds from the auction benefit New Orleans’ culture bearers and the CAC.

“Community collaboration through art is at the heart of New Orleans’ unique culture. The CAC is thrilled that locals and visitors will have a last chance to see these incredible works of art and take home a piece of Carnival history,” said George Scheer, CAC executive director.

Admission to the exhibition is free and open to the public, Saturday and Sundays only, April 3-4 and April 10-11, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the CAC’s St. Joseph Street Warehouse (entrance on St. Joseph Street). Advance online reservations are required at cacno.org/hireamardigrasartist.