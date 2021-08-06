CAC Cancels White Linen Night, but Galleries to Host Receptions

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the city of New Orleans and State of Louisiana, and in consultation with the Arts District of New Orleans, the CAC regrets to announce the cancellation of its White Linen Night, AFTER DARK party, scheduled for Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 9 pm to midnight. In light of the recent decision by Arts District New Orleans to cancel the White Linen Night block party on Julia Street, the CAC has made the difficult decision to cancel the official after party. Guests who have purchased VIP Membership tickets can contact the CAC at info@cacno.org for refund information.

The CAC galleries will remain open between 6pm-9pm on August 7th, to coincide with the arts district First Saturday gallery openings and is honored to present “Behind Every Beautiful Thing: Encountering Bodies, Wrestling the Human Condition,” an exhibition curated by David W. Robinson-Morris, P.H.d featuring works by 36 multimedia artists from the Gulf South states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Texas. The exhibition offers a deeply personal portrayal of artists’ experiences with health and illness, and the reverberating impact on the life, body, and psyche of the individual and their community. The exhibition will be complemented by the “Gris Gris Lab: An Afrofuturist Apothecary” by Gia M. Hamilton. The opening will feature music by DJ Raj Smoove, and food trucks.

Admission to the CAC is subject to the State of Louisiana’s mask mandate for indoor events and reduced capacity in accordance with the City of New Orleans’ COVID-19 regulations.

The CAC would like to thank the sponsors of the CAC’s White Linen Night programming including Hancock Whitney, The Domain Companies, Felicity Properties Co., Elements Event Rentals, Old No.77 Hotel and Chandlery, Moet Hennessy and the Goldring Family Foundation. Sponsor support and the support of ticket buyers and members allow the CAC to present a season of multidisciplinary works of art. It is through their generosity and support that we fulfill our mission to present the art of our time.