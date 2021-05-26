Busses Carrying Riverboat Passengers To Louisiana Sites Signals An Important Step In Tourism Recovery

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La (press release) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser today greeted the first two busses shuttling more than 150 cruise boat passengers from the American Duchess to Rosedown State Historic Site signaling a return of tourism along the Mississippi River. The American Duchess is operated by The American Steamboat Company, the first of three cruise lines that will dock along eight ports in Louisiana daily providing tourists a unique experience as they arrive and explore historic locations and boost tourism in local communities.

“It was a pleasure to be able to personally welcome these tourists back to Louisiana as they cruise the Mississippi River and dock at ports along their way through our state,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “It was encouraging to learn from them that they were from all over the United States, encouraging because it’s an important first step to showing the world Louisiana is back open and ready to welcome people safely.”

The American Duchess, a luxurious boutique-style paddlewheeler, is one of a fleet of three operating 57 river cruises in 2021, carrying more than 8,550 passengers this year. Two-storied loft suites with private balconies are among the accommodations offered to guests.

In addition to docking in St. Francisville, passengers will have excursion opportunities to explore, shop, and tour historic locations in New Orleans, Vacherie, White Castle, Darrow, and Baton Rouge. In 2021, eight river cruise boats will provide 147 Mississippi River excursions by two cruise lines, American Queen Steamboat Company and American Cruise Lines. Starting in 2022, riverboat passengers will be transported from Vicksburg to Louisiana’s UNESCO Poverty Point World Heritage Site for the first time. Also in 2022, Viking River Cruises will launch its first river cruise in Louisiana.