Businesses to Host Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26

NEW ORLEANS — StayLocal and its member businesses will welcome holiday shoppers to the Nov. 26 “Small Business Saturday” celebration at various locations throughout greater New Orleans. StayLocal is an independent business alliance supporting shops, restaurants and seasonal markets.

On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is a national shopping event that encourages consumers to support independent businesses and strengthen local economies. Local businesses will host events and offer deals and promotions that bring the national #ShopSmall message home. On Nov. 26, StayLocal member businesses will add festive touches and special deals to the “expert service, hand-selected goods and local flavor which New Orleans businesses are known for,” said a StayLocal spokesperson.

StayLocal says that every dollar spent at a locally owned and independent business returns two to three times more dollars back into a community than a dollar spent at a non-local business. These dollars recirculate through the local economy building more local jobs and community wealth.

A map of participating businesses is located here. Local businesses interested in joining the roster of participating businesses should visit staylocal.org/find.

Hours vary by location.