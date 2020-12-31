Businesses Saving the Coast

“The state of Louisiana is fading before our eyes. It reminds me of the scene from the movie ‘Back to the Future’ when the protagonist is looking at a photograph of himself and his siblings, and if he doesn’t take corrective action they’ll simply vanish.” – James Karst, director of communications and marketing for the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, speaking to weekly blogger Pamela Marquis on Nov. 30, about ways businesses can help save the coast, including sponsoring oyster reef development.

Those business owners are the boosters of your soccer team. They employ your neighbors. And they are also spending money in the local community. – Maryann Miller of StayLocal on why it’s important to patronize local businesses vs. Amazon.com

Biz Talks Podcast

Episode 33

To the Moon Nola!

Robert C. Champion, director of the Michoud Assembly Facility, and John W. Bailey Jr., associate director of NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center, talk about the role this region plays in space and the role both facilities play in our economy.

Episode 32

The importance of supporting local

Maryann Miller of independent business alliance StayLocal, talks about the importance of supporting local business, especially now.

Episode 31

What’s up with City Park?

City Park CEO Bob Becker explains how the current pandemic has been just as devastating as Hurricane Katrina was, and at a time when it’s being valued and enjoyed maybe more than ever before. He also shares some surprising ways you can help ensure the park’s survival.