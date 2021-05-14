Businesses Invited to Enter ‘Startup St. Bernard’ Pitch Competition

Getty Images

CHALMETTE, La. – The Meraux Foundation and the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation are accepting entries for the seventh annual Startup St. Bernard competition through June 10. The groups are seeking “dedicated, enthusiastic entrepreneurs who want to grow their business to the next level.”

Three finalists will be selected to “pitch” their business to a “Shark Tank”-style panel of judges on Aug. 7. All finalists will receive at least $5,000. The grand prize package will include more cash plus a variety of professional services.

Previous Startup St. Bernard winners include 40 Arpent Brewing Company, Christie’s Dreams Seafood, Reactive Digital Systems LLC, Clean Course Meals, Schmelly’s Dirt Farm, and CORE Louisiana Counseling & Recovery Center.

Judges will look at the quality of the business plans and how the startups will improve St. Bernard by “creating jobs, investing capital into the parish, providing needed products or services to the region, and/or contributing to the growth of the core Startup St. Bernard sectors: creative digital media, cultural arts/cultural economy, health and wellness, advanced manufacturing/value-added manufacturing, logistics, and the seafood industry.”

The application is now live at www.startupstbernard.com/.