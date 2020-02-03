Businesses Can Still Register for Tri-Parish Works Job Fair

NEW ORLEANS – Tri-Parish Works and Northshore Technical Community College will again co-host the Tri-Parish Works Spring Job Fair on Thursday, March 26 at the Harbor Center in Slidell. This year’s event will include the presentation of the Tri-Parish Works Business of the Year Award.

Tri-Parish Works draws nearly 1,800 job seekers to the two regional job fairs it hosts each year. The continued growth and success now draws more than 100 employers and expands opportunities for businesses to find great talent. Bollinger Shipyard, which attended the Fall Fest Job Fair in 2018, said it received more resumes and applications from the event than they had from its last five events combined. At the event, employers will meet candidates from all backgrounds to fill their entry and mid-level positions, as well as their specialty positions at this event.

Tri-Parish Works has partnered with Northshore Technical Community College, St. Tammany Corporation and others to bring additional support to keep this a free event for the businesses and community. Expanded partnerships throughout Louisiana and southern Mississippi also draw new talent with some of the most sought-after skills and industry-based certifications.

Area businesses with job openings need to register for their space as soon as possible. Registration is available online by visiting www.triparishworks.net/events. ri-Parish Works – St. Tammany Center, (985) 646-3940, or visit www.triparishworks.net.





Comments

comments