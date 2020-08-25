Business Meets Birdies at the 21st Annual Golf Classic

METAIRIE – From the Jefferson Chamber:

Enjoy a day on the links with business friends, clients or prospects, and network with Jefferson Chamber leadership, board members and key decision makers in our community at this annual golf event starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at TPC Louisiana.

The TPC course is the home to the state’s only PGA TOUR event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 precautions will be enforced, as player safety is the utmost importance.

Click here for more information.