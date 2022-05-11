Business Leaders to Discuss ‘Entrepreneurship, the New American Dream’

NEW ORLEANS — From I am New Orleans:

In observation of Small Business Month, I am New Orleans will host “Entrepreneurship, the New American Dream,” beginning at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 12. During this virtual event, local entrepreneurs and business leaders will discuss entrepreneurship as a pathway to making individuals, families and communities economically secure and equitable.

“The New Orleans Business Alliance is proud to be able to partner with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to bring this discussion to our Black, Brown and Indigenous communities,” said Norman E. Barnum, IV, interim president and CEO, New Orleans Business Alliance, partner of I am New Orleans. “When we are exposed to tangible stories of success, we are made aware of the multiple opportunities that are open to us through entrepreneurship and realize this as a viable solution to eliminating economic disparity and creating a prosperous future for all New Orleans communities.”

The event is part of I am New Orleans, a community-led effort designed to inspire conversation and action in creating a more equitable city for its children and families. “Entrepreneurship, the New American Dream” will be moderated by Asali DeVan Ecclesiastes, executive director at Efforts of Grace/Ashé Cultural Arts Center. Panelists include Greg Tillery, owner of WeDat’s Chicken and Shrimp; Cherie Lacour-Duckworth, vice president of workforce development for the Urban League of Louisiana; Lindsey Navarro, executive director of El Centro; Jared R. Green, self-published children’s book author and entrepreneur.

“Entrepreneurship, the New American Dream” aims to discuss ways to create greater access to economic opportunities for entrepreneurs of color. According to the 2018 New Orleans Prosperity Index: Tricentennial Edition, before the pandemic, 40% of small businesses in New Orleans were owned by entrepreneurs of color, yet they only received 2% of the total annual receipts.

Learn more and register here.