Business Leaders Attend Delgado Fundraiser at Galatoire’s

Pictured, from left: Melvin Rodrigue, CEO of Galatoire’s; Todd Trosclair, CEO of All-Star Electric; Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib, Delgado Chancellor; John Georges, CEO of Georges Enterprises and The New Orleans Advocate.

NEW ORLEANS – The Delgado Community College Foundation hosted its “Building Futures and Constructing Solutions” fundraiser at Galatoire’s Restaurant in the French Quarter. All proceeds from the event are going to the architectural design construction technology and civil and construction engineering programs at Delgado Community College. Sponsors and attendees from the regional construction industry were joined at the event by Delgado faculty, staff, and administrators, as well as by members of the Delgado Foundation Board.





