Business Groups Applaud Recent Move in Search for NOPD Leader

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region and the NOLA Coalition applaud the announcement by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Council President JP Morrell that that they have agreed to select the International Association of Chiefs of Police to lead and conduct the 17-week nationwide search for the next superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department. Engaging IACP will help identify the best possible candidate and will build support and confidence among the citizens of New Orleans and the police department.

“The IACP is an industry leader held in high regard for its process and results. This development illustrates our elected officials’ willingness to reach for best practices that can improve public safety, and we are encouraged,” said Jim Cook, chair of the Business Council’s Criminal Justice Task Force. “We now shift our focus to the process itself, which we will monitor for a continued commitment to collaboration and a standard of excellence that fairly serves the concerns of our citizens, the dedicated officers of the NOPD and the extraordinary potential of our city.”

The Business Council and the NOLA Coalition encourage the City and IACP to move with urgency and to ensure the inclusion of business, civic, and community stakeholders in the process. Furthermore, it is important that the city attract the highest-caliber candidates by offering a nationally competitive salary to the new superintendent.

“The NOLA Coalition looks forward to working with the administration, council and IACP on a search process that is transparent, best practice and includes community input,” said Michael Hecht, one of the organizers of the NOLA Coalition. “We are encouraged by the direction and cooperation evident in the process thus far, and look forward to continued progress for the benefit of the citizens of New Orleans.”