Business Group Names ‘Invest West’ Champions

HARVEY, La. – The Westbank Business & Industry Association Celebrated the 2021 Invest West Champions on June 24, 2021. Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano presented the Invest West awards to Edward Jones, accepting the award was Mr. Frank Roccaforte; Entergy Louisiana, accepting the award was Mr. Phillip R. May, President & CEO; and Southern Sugical Specialists LLC, accepting the award was Dr. Charles Thomas and Dr. Frank C. DiVincenti.

The evening included a special Lifetime Achievement Award: Posthumously recognizing Wayne Crochet for his many contributions to the WBIA, formerly the Harvey Canal Industrial Association (HCIA). His wife, Carol Crochet, and sons accepted the award.

Invest West Champions are nominated by WBIA members. They are selected for contributions the company has made to improve the overall quality of life on the West Bank over the years; for growth of facilities and programs or services and /or innovations made to benefit the West Bank community, region and beyond.