Business Forum: Saban Talks Team Building, Leadership and Motivation

Photo by Kent Gidley

NEW ORLEANS – Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban will share insights for team building and developing a winning strategy during the next 21st Century Business Forum presented by Biz New Orleans and sponsored by Engel & Völkers and the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

The webcast, hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon, will air at 11 a.m. central time on Wednesday, April 14. Registration is free.

Widely considered one of the greatest coaches of all time – and a perpetual thorn in the side of LSU Tigers fans – Saban has led his teams to win seven national titles and has twice been named coach of the year. In this session, Gordon will explore some of the traits and secrets that have earned Saban the reputation as an outstanding tactician, leader, organizer and motivator.

Saban has served as the head football coach at the University of Alabama since 2007. Before that, he served as head coach of the National Football League’s Miami Dolphins as well as Louisiana State University, Michigan State University and the University of Toledo.

Saban and his wife Terry are the co-founders of Nick’s Kids Foundation, an organization they established in 1998 in honor of the late Nick Saban Sr. to raise awareness and provide resources for organizations serving children. The foundation has distributed over $9 million to these organizations.

The 21st Century Business Forum features insights from top executives, experts and global thought leaders for business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigating uncertain times. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month.

Registration is free. Sign up at www.businessforumusa.com/neworleans.