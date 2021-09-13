Business Forum: Dollar Shave Club Founder Talks ‘David and Goliath’

NEW ORLEANS – How do you beat the Goliaths of the business world? Dollar Shave Club founder and former CEO Michael Dubin will share his insights during the October 21st Century Business Forum webcast.

The webcast will be broadcast at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Registration is free.

Dubin’s offbeat 2012 YouTube video, in which he hawked a $1 razor “so gentle a toddler could use it,” helped the Dollar Shave Club earn millions of subscribers. By 2016, the company had booked $225 million in sales, shaving market share from stalwarts in the men’s grooming industry and adding fuel to the subscription box and direct-to-consumer startup craze. Five years ago, he sold the company for $1 billion to consumer products giant Unilever.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021 with a lineup of successful executives, experts, and global thought leaders sharing ideas and insights. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Biz New Orleans and is sponsored by the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, EO Louisiana and the University of Holy Cross. Register to view the webcast free here.