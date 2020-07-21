Business First Bancshares Appoints Tillage to Board

BATON ROUGE, La. – b1BANK President and CEO Jude Melville announced today the addition of Keith Tillage to the board of directors of b1BANK and its parent company Business First Bancshares Inc.

Tillage joins the board with over 20 years of experience in the commercial construction and construction management industries. As CEO of Tillage Construction LLC, he has grown the company’s initial services to include construction and grant management across multiple states. In 2012, the company’s success resulted in Tillage’s appointment as one of 12 small business CEOs that consulted with President Obama on the “fiscal cliff.” Tillage Construction is one of the nation’s fastest growing, 100% minority-owned construction companies and has won several national awards and accolades, including: Star Performer Award for the Dallas Love Field Modernization Project, Black Enterprise Small Business of the Year Finalist, Inc. 5000List designation, SBA Administrators Award for Excellence, and HUBZONE Small Business of the Year.

“Keith’s experience in commercial construction, knowledge of business development and dedication to community make him a significant addition to our board during this time of economic uncertainty,” said Melville. “Our board and I look forward to working with him as our organization continues to mature and develop.”

In addition to his experience in the commercial construction industry, Tillage has a background in system analytics and business consulting. His leadership abilities, dedication to his community and entrepreneurial spirit have earned him several awards including SBA Region 6 and Louisiana Minority Small Businessperson of the year.

“Community banks play an important role in small and minority business development and helping our local communities,” said Tillage. “I’m excited to be part of the b1BANK and Business First Bancshares boards and their continued efforts to support entrepreneurs during this unique time.”

Tillage has sat on the board of directors for Louisiana Minority Supply Diversity Council, YMCA and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. He is a former member of the US Black Chamber President’s Circle, and currently serves on the East Baton Rouge Parish Board of Appeals.