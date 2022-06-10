Business Events: ‘W’ to Speak at SHRM Gathering
NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the notable New Orleans business events on the calendar:
June 10
The Public Relations Association of Louisiana presents a one-day conference: A Perfect Roux: Back to Basics.
June 11
Council on Aging St. Tammany and St. Tammany Health System invite Northshore residents to “Living Life to the Fullest in a Post-Pandemic Realty,” a free community luncheon and conversation with infectious disease expert Dr. Michael K. Hill.
June 12-15
The Society for Human Resource Management will host the SHRM22 Annual Conference & Expo virtually and in-person at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Speakers include George W. Bush and Ariana Huffington.
June 23-26
The Momming, Surviving, and Thriving Experience is a gathering of women who are “committed to thriving as moms, businesswomen and leaders.”
June 27-29
NOLAvate Black will host the 2022 Black Tech Nola Conference at the Westin Hotel. Three days of main stage tech talks, panels, networking and job leads.