Business Events: ‘W’ to Speak at SHRM Gathering

NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the notable New Orleans business events on the calendar:

June 10

The Public Relations Association of Louisiana presents a one-day conference: A Perfect Roux: Back to Basics.

June 11

Council on Aging St. Tammany and St. Tammany Health System invite Northshore residents to “Living Life to the Fullest in a Post-Pandemic Realty,” a free community luncheon and conversation with infectious disease expert Dr. Michael K. Hill.

June 12-15

The Society for Human Resource Management will host the SHRM22 Annual Conference & Expo virtually and in-person at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Speakers include George W. Bush and Ariana Huffington.

June 23-26

The Momming, Surviving, and Thriving Experience is a gathering of women who are “committed to thriving as moms, businesswomen and leaders.”

June 27-29

NOLAvate Black will host the 2022 Black Tech Nola Conference at the Westin Hotel. Three days of main stage tech talks, panels, networking and job leads.