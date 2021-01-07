Business Events: Tech Training, Career Fair, Breakfast Networking …

NEW ORLEANS – Here are some upcoming business events worth checking out:

Delgado Community College is offering an online cybersecurity training program to address the region’s growing technology workforce needs. The 12-week program will be offered exclusively online Mondays through Thursdays from Jan. 11 through May 21. The price of the cybersecurity training has been reduced from $1500 to $500. For more information, visit this link.

The Jefferson Chamber will host a virtual “business and breakfast” event at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22. “Grab a cup of coffee, hop online, and join the Jefferson Chamber for structured networking with fellow Chamber members.” $5 for Members I $10 for Prospective Members. Click here for more information.

The CASHUP Career Fair will be from noon to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Riverwalk Mall. The event will offer “alternative job placement that includes multiple sourcing opportunities as well as career coaching and placement tracking. It will include opportunities from the Greater New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas with plans to increase coverage rapidly.” Click here for information.